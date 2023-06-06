PSNI speak to victim of attack by gang of youths in Belfast park

The incident is understood to have taken place on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information after youths attacked a boy in a west Belfast park and began beating him following a demand for money.

The PSNI has now identified and spoken to the victim. They are now working to identify the others involved in the incident.

The footage was circulated online in the aftermath of the incident, which is understood to have taken place on Saturday afternoon in Falls Park.

Police investigating footage of boy being attacked by gang of youths in west Belfast park

On the video, one youth can be heard approaching the boy and demanding money.

“Give me that now before I knock you straight out,” he is heard to say.

A second youth then appears to strike the boy in the face, before a scuffle breaks out between the parties.

The boy is then surrounded by a number of other people and struck several times.

Neighbourhood Inspector Róisín Brown said: “Police are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a young man being assaulted in Falls Park.

"Not only are we concerned for the wellbeing of the young people involved, we also recognise that Falls Park is a popular community space enjoyed by everyone and we want the public to feel safe when they are there,” she continued.

“West Belfast Neighbourhood police have identified and spoken with the victim in the video today, and we are working to identify others involved in the incident.”

Police have asked that anyone who has information about the incident contact them via 101.