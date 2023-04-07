PSNI speaking to ‘a number of suspects’ over sectarian attack on girl in Derry

The PSNI is speaking with “a number of suspects” in connection with a sectarian assault against a 12-year-old girl in Londonderry.

On Tuesday, a video began circulating online showing Ella McClay being attacked outside a café by a gang of mostly girls, who kick her and pull her hair as she sits defenceless on the ground.

The incident was widely condemned across Northern Ireland with Ella telling the Belfast Telegraph she fears returning to the city centre following the incident.

Police are investigating the alleged assault as a sectarian hate crime and on Friday said they have “identified a number of witnesses to this incident, and a number of suspects, and are currently in the process of speaking with these individuals”.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with information, and who has not already spoken with them, to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 937 05/04/23.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”