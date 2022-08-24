PSNI statistics reveal 25% drop in stop and search incidents compared to previous year

The PSNI has released its latest stop and search figures.(Joe Giddens/PA)

There were 25% less PSNI stop and search incidents between July last year and June 30 this year compared to the previous 12 months.

The figures were revealed in the latest statistics compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

They show that up to the end of June, 20,256 people were stopped, searched and questioned by the PSNI.

It means there were fewer stops conducted in all 11 police districts across Northern Ireland than the previous year.

The PSNI has said it is uses stop and search powers to help protect communities in Northern Ireland.

In a breakdown provided of the figures, 73% of the stops conducted were under the Misuse of Drugs Act and 12% of the stops were under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).

Stops under PACE decreased by 27% over the year with a 23% reduction under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the last year.

Meanwhile 13% of stops were carried out under the Justice and Security Act Section 24, a reduction of 37% on the previous statistics.

In March this year the Northern Ireland-related terrorism threat level was lowered from ‘severe’ to ‘substantial’ for the first time in 12 years.

Within the Nisra statistics, they show counter terrorism powers accounted for 15% of all stops, compared to 17% during the previous year.

Among all the stops carried out, the police figures show 6% resulted in an arrest and 16% led to another form of outcome such as a police Community Resolution Notice.

Breaking down the age of those involved, over 2,200 stopped by police were 17-years-old or younger and more than 70% of these were carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The figures also show 86% of those stopped were male, while 42% were aged 18 to 25.