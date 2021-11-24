PSNI stopped and searched nearly 30,000 people in one year

Six percent of those stops led to arrests with a further 14% led to actions such as community resolution notices

Nearly 30,000 people were stopped and searched by the PSNI over a 12-month period — with 6% of those stops leading to arrests.

The figures, published on Wednesday, also revealed that stop and searches increased by 3% between October 2020 and September 2021 compared to the previous year.

A total of 26,576 individuals were stopped, searched and questioned — 71% of which were conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act, while 13% were carried out under PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act).

The PSNI has said it is uses stop and search powers to help protect communities in Northern Ireland.

Broken down further, the figures show that 16% of stop and searches were carried out under the Justice and Security Act.

Compared to the previous 12 months, the number of stop and searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act rose by seven percent, while for PACE it was five percent during 2020-21.

Conversely, the number of stops decreased under the Justice and Security Act Section by 33%.

Overall, six percent of stops resulted in an arrest, while an additional 14% resulted in another form of outcome such as a community resolution notice.

Males accounted for 86% of all stops and searches while 45% were people aged 18 to 25.

Broken down by council area, ranked top with 23 persons stopped for every 1,000 people was Mid and East Antrim — compared to 14 persons stopped for every 1,000 people in Northern Ireland overall.

The next highest was Belfast at 20, followed by Derry and Strabane with 16. Joint fourth was Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid Ulster at 15.

Ranked joint sixth is Newry, Mourne and Down and Lisburn and Castlereagh City with 11. Antrim and Newtownabbey is eighth (10) — one place higher than Causeway Coast and Glens with nine. Ranked lowest, in 11th place, was Ards and North Down with four stops and searches per 100,000 of the population.

Meanwhile 12% — which equates to 3,077 stops — involved youths aged 17 and under, and of these, around two out of every three (68%) were stopped under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Policing Board member and Alliance MLA John Blair said that while he would be asking for additional details in relation to the number of stops involving teenagers, the overall picture on the PSNI tackling drugs was positive.

“It is important that statistics around stop and search, including those just published, are continually scrutinised by the Policing Board, not least of all in relation to the number of searches of young people,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I will be seeking further information in relation to the number of searches of young people detailed in these reports, which resulted in an identifiable offence or further action.”

Mr Blair continued: “All of this should, however, be considered in the context of very successful action against drugs taken the PSNI in recent weeks and months, and the need for proactive and positive engagement with younger people in all areas.”

Acting Assistant Chief Constable Sam Donaldson said the PSNI is “fully committed to ensuring the fair, effective and legitimate use of stop and search powers” which the senior police chief stressed are “vital” to dealing with crime.

“Importantly, these powers are used when deemed appropriate by the individual officer, and are overseen at both a local and organisational policing level,” said the chief.

“We do not regard arrest as the only positive outcome as a result of stop and search, with consideration given to other disposals such as community resolution notices.”

He added: “There is no doubt that stop and search is an extremely important power when used fairly and effectively.

"We recognise that the use of these powers is a sensitive issue for our communities and I can assure the public, we continually review our practices and training, and have processes in place to ensure that stop and search is used effectively and proportionately.

“The PSNI have a number of governance groups to ensure police powers, including stop and search, are being used fairly and effectively.

"Regular updates are also provided in relation to stop and search to the Northern Ireland Policing Board, who hold us to account in terms of the use of these and other powers."