Terrorism police are carrying out a series of raids in Co Antrim on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force are conducting a search and arrest operation in relation to organised crime in Greenisland and Carrickfergus.

The PSNI, HM Revenue & Customs and the National Crime Agency established the Paramilitary Crime Taskforce to tackle criminality linked to paramilitarism.