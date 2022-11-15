PSNI talent drain continues as another senior officer joins Garda

A senior police officer is set to leave the PSNI for a new role in An Garda Siochana as the haemorrhaging of talent continues to affect the force in Northern Ireland.

PSNI Superintendent Dorothy Jane Humphries was recommended by the Republic’s Policing Authority for the job of Chief Superintendent.

Following Cabinet approval of the new appointment, she will retire from PSNI after almost 30 years of service.

Its the latest in an exodus of senior officers from the PSNI for other forces.

In June 2018, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Will Kerr announced he would be leaving his role within the National Crime Agency to take up a senior role with Police Scotland.

With 28 years of experience he was appointed the force’s new Deputy Chief Constable following the secondment from the PSNI to the NCA in 2017.

The role as 'Director of Vulnerabilities' saw him coordinate the UK response to child sexual exploitation, modern slavery and human trafficking and organised immigration crime.

It came three years after Mr Kerr settled a case with the Northern Ireland Policing Board over alleged discrimination in relation to the appointment process for PSNI Deputy Chief Constable.

Mr Kerr unsuccessfully applied for the post, losing out to Drew Harris who took up the role in October 2014.

Mr Harris himself went on to become the first-ever outside appointee to be made head of the Republic’s national police force.

He had served with the PSNI for 34 years at the time of his appointment as Garda Commissioner in 2018.

At the time it was reported that the force was keen to appoint someone from outside the organisation in its pursuit of widespread reforms to regain public trust.

Meanwhile, Chris Noble left the PSNI after more than 20 years to take up the position of Assistant Chief Constable at Humberside Police in 2017.

He had 25 years policing experience when he was appointed Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police last October after the decision was ratified at a special meeting of the Police, Fire and Crime Panel.

Mr Noble previously served in the RUC and later in a number of leadership roles as PSNI commander for Belfast City Policing District.

Former PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman also left the PSNI and is now a Garda Assistant Commissioner.

Last February the PSNI’s most senior female officer, Barbara Gray, announced she was leaving to take up a new role as Deputy Assistant Commissioner with the Metropolitan Police – the United Kingdom’s biggest force.

Almost all of the departing senior staff have left to take up better paid roles elsewhere, including former Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs who left to become Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland.

Former PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin was appointed to the Republic’s Policing Authority last February.

It’s not just officers who have been leaving the PSNI.

A senior female manager took up a leading post with An Garda Siochana, in 2021.

It’s understood Yvonne Cooke – who was head of Human Resources with the force – was overlooked for an internal promotion after being interviewed by a panel from the Policing Board.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers leave the organisation for “a variety of reasons” which include promotion, retirement or to take up new roles elsewhere.

"These are personal decisions taken by those officers,” they added.

"We wish Superintendent Humphries every success in her new role following her long and very valued contribution to policing in Northern Ireland."