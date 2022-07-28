PSNI team’s withdrawal from GAA tournament ‘not down to complaints’

Ulster GAA has denied that the withdrawal of the PSNI GAA team, St Michael’s, from an upcoming tournament was based on complaints from rival teams.

The team was due to play in an over-35s tournament on Saturday as part of the GAA for Dads and Lads event, a social hurling and football programme “for those keen to enjoy Gaelic games outside the traditional competitive structures of the GAA”.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph provided by Brian McAvoy, the chief executive for the sporting group, the Clann na Banna club said it invited St Michaels’s PSNI team to participate in its Dads and Lads tournament this weekend.

“The tournament was discussed at an executive meeting earlier this week and after all participating teams were confirmed it was agreed that all teams should be advised of the participation of the St Michael’s team — this was to avoid any confusion with a Co Down GAA club of the same name.

“When advised of this, the St Michael’s PSNI team withdrew from the tournament.”

The club said it wished “to make it absolutely clear that no participating team objected to the participation of St Michael’s. Their decision to withdraw from the tournament was solely their decision”.

On Wednesday, the Belfast Telegraph reported the PSNI team had pulled out of the tournament following complaints from rival players who were concerned about “peelers being involved”.

Some teams had suggested players should be made aware that St Michael’s was made up of PSNI members and, after consideration, St Michaels decided it was too much of a risk and pulled out.

The PSNI’s GAA club was formed in 2002, following the abolishment of Rule 21, which prevented members of the British security forces from membership and the playing of GAA football.

In reaction to Wednesday’s article, Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said the decision by the PSNI team to pull out of the tournament raised “serious questions”.

“The objections to the PSNI team may not have been coming from a majority of opposition players, but even the actions of a small number need to be challenged and it clearly indicates that an issue exists,” she stated.

“The question must still be asked whether there is a will to challenge such behaviour from within civic and political nationalism.

“All too often they have been silent when other unacceptable incidents have occurred, including repeated incidents where terrorism is glorified.

“When such a culture has not prompted any serious discussion in the past, it is not surprising that we see such intolerance morph into different forms.”

Alliance Party MLA for Lagan Valley and spokesperson for sport and community development, David Honeyford, who recently took up Gaelic football himself, said “it was sad in 2022, anyone would have these attitudes and [it] demonstrates work still needs to be done”.

“It should be emphasised that this should not be seen as representative of the GAA or by any who participate,” he said.

“This should not put off the PSNI team from participating in future events.

“What we need to do now is open a dialogue to ensure that police teams are and feel welcome in all competitions in sport.

“Only yesterday I visited the PSNI sports complex to see the development of a multi-sports facility, including a new full-size GAA pitch.

“This would have been unthinkable at the start of the decade.”