PSNI: ‘Technical difficulties’ with 999 calls now rectified

The PSNI said its has now rectified the “technical difficulties” with its 101 and 999 phone lines, in which calls to these numbers may have been impacted on Saturday afternoon.

The police service said they “apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused” and are now launching an investigation into the cause of the problem.

In an earlier statement, the PSNI said “as is standard procedure and as a safety precaution, some 999 calls may be diverted to Police Scotland who will handle the calls and send details back to Belfast for response”.

“We would urge members of the public to only use 999 in the event of an emergency,” the statement added.

“In the event of a non-emergency, we would encourage members of the public to use the online reporting tools available which are unaffected.

"To report a crime, please visit www.psni.police.uk and select the “Report a crime” button.”