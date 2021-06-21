PSNI thank community following raid on Belfast tower blocks in major serious crime operation

A 55-year-old man arrested in connection to probe has since been released pending further enquiries

A major police operation in north Belfast as part of an ongoing investigation into serious crime has now ended, the PSNI has said.

It is understood six tower blocks in the New Lodge area were being searched for explosives on Monday morning.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

A PSNI statement said the man was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police during a counter terrorism operation in north Belfast on Monday. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

There are approximately 30 PSNI units, ammunition technical officers (ATO) and a police helicopter involved in the operation.

Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee said the community is a safer place following the discovery of the ammunition in the New Lodge area.

"I welcome the fact that ammunition, which was found following an extensive search in the New Lodge area, has been removed from our streets,” he stated.

"There can be no place in our society for anyone who would bring guns on to our streets."

The PSNI had thanked the local community for their “patience and understanding” during what it described as a protracted search operation.