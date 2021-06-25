PSNI to hand £17k seized UVF cash to go to ‘worthy causes’

The PSNI has awarded the forfeiture of £17,230 of UVF cash saying it will go to “worthy causes”.

The money was seized by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force following the search of a car at Garnerville Road in Belfast on March 25, 2020, as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the east Belfast UVF.

Detective Inspector Maguire from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “The amount of cash forfeited shows the PCTF’s ongoing commitment to pursuing proceeds of crime generated from the criminal activities of paramilitary groupings.

"The public have specifically asked us to pursue the finances generated by paramilitaries and we will explore every avenue in order to do so. This money will now be put to good use in providing assistance to local initiatives and other worthwhile causes.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland, HM Revenue and Customs and the National Crime Agency established the PCTF to tackle criminality linked to paramilitary activity as part of the Executive's action plan on Tackling Paramilitary Activity, Criminality, and Organised Crime, which came from the 2015 Stormont House Agreement.

Civil recovery proceedings provide for the recovery of property which has been acquired through unlawful conduct and therefore is, or represents the proceeds of crime.

Unlike criminal confiscation, civil recovery is not dependent on a criminal conviction and the proceedings are brought in the High Court in the form of a civil action.

The civil recovery claim focuses on the property as opposed to the person and whether property is recoverable or not is determined by the High Court on the civil standard of proof namely, the balance of probabilities.