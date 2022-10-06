PSNI to have lowest amount of officers in its history by March 2023

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said the PSNI will have the lowest amount of officers in its history next year due to the ongoing recruitment freeze.

He said where staff are hired, it would be “priority posts only” in the coming months.

Mr Byrne made the remarks during a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board this morning.

In September, the PSNI confirmed they would be pausing recruitment of new officers for the 2022/23 season but has now confirmed it is not a “complete freeze.”

Due to a lack of budget, the PSNI faces a shortfall of £59m.

Mr Byrne said the recruitment pause of new officers is “regrettable” and he has “communicated with those directly impacted.”

“To be clear, although our plan was to end the year with 6,768 police officers, the funding position means that the last student intake this year will be in October, meaning that we are now likely to reach March 2023 with the lowest level of police officers since the Police Service was formed,” said Mr Byrne.

“Police staff recruitment will also be more limited, with the filling of priority posts only.”

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland — the group that represents rank-and-file PSNI officers — previously said politicians need to sort the issue in order to avert a “full-blown crisis”.

Mr Byrne said the PSNI is in “active dialogue with the Department of Justice about issues and consequences about the impact of (recruitment)”.

He added there may be “more of a dramatic change to the PSNI’s structure next year.”

Pamela McCreedy, the chief operating officer of the PSNI said it was a “difficult picture” for the organisation.

“Out of the original £59m, £10m was head count reduction, the other £50m was reducing non-pay spending, and reducing funding,” she said. “In recruitment, there is no where else further to go, there is no where further we can exercise on head count.”

She added the PSNI is currently assessing savings on the non-pay side and “costs will exceed” due to a lack of budget.

When asked about if the PSNI has confidence in the Department of Justice (DoJ) to aid their financial woes, Mr Byrne said: “There are conservations at all levels, particularly with the DoJ, they understand how stark our situation is. But outside of that, it’s out of our control.”

He said Justice Minister Naomi Long particularly understands the PSNI’s situation because of cuts in her department.

Mark Lindsay, the former chair of the Police Federation, previously said: “We have watched our executive preside over an unforgivable decline in our health service and now they seem determined to do the same with policing.

“In effect, our executive has shown wilful disregard to policing’s legitimate concerns around keeping all our communities safe.”

In response to a question about continued recruitment of PSNI staff roles, despite a freeze on officers, Mr Bryne said due to the PSNI’s size “there is always going to be debate about different jobs.”

He added: “We need to profile and reengineer the business and we have to make individual decision on the jobs which we advertise.

“To ensure no mixed messaging, it’s not that we don’t have any money, it’s that we have a reduced budget and we have to make discreet choices on what posts need filling.”

Ms McCreedy confirmed the reduction in staff includes ‘staff-roles’ meaning those who work for the PSNI but not as active officers.

“Head count is reducing in staff as well, not just officers. There is recognition that we didn’t completely freeze recruitment from the start of the year” she said confirming, there has been recruitment this year on both the officer and staff side of the organisation.

“To change the organisation, it takes a significant modelling and support in operational teams. We had people in roles and we are replacing them. There will still be key roles for both police officers and staff we need to recruit into and replace so it’s not a complete recruitment freeze.”

She added the PSNI are not recruiting at the speed they would like, including the 2021 campaign.

“This is significant business change we need to undertake, and we need to support front line staff taking forward and I understand the concern of people not getting in as quickly as we would like.”

The Chief Constable also said the organisation is currently in the process of recruiting more 999 operators.