PSNI to perform road stop at scene of Kevin Lunney abduction in Co Fermanagh

PSNI at the scene of last nights abduction near Kinawley, Co.Fermanagh. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th September 2019

Police will perform a road stop at the scene of the abduction of Quinn director Kevin Lunney on Tuesday evening.

Mr Lunney had the letters 'QIH' carved into his chest during an ordeal in which he was tortured for two-and-a-half hours.

He was abducted from his home in Derrylin last Tuesday by a gang of four masked men and later found dumped at the side of the road in Co Cavan.

Police said they will be holding a road stop in Derrylin one week on to speak with people who may have been in the area at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan described Mr Lunney's ordeal as an "abhorrent attack".

"As a result of this attack, they (Mr Lunney) have been left with brutal, life changing injuries across their face and body and will undoubtedly be extremely traumatised by the experience.

“We continue to work closely with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana and the joint investigation is progressing. The savages who carried out this attack have no place in our society and we are doing everything in our power to bring them to justice.

"This evening, my officers will be out speaking to the public in the local community and we would ask if anyone remembers anything suspicious, no matter how small, to please let us know. It could be relevant to the investigation."

Detective Chief Inspector Mullan appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or saw a silver BMW or a black saloon Audi being driven in the Derrylin, Fermanagh/Swanlinbar, Cavan areas last Tuesday to contact PSNI or the Gardai.

"I want to speak to the driver of a silver Ford Focus who was travelling on the Stragowna Road, out of Derrylin, last Tuesday at approximately 6.40pm - around the time when the victim was kidnapped," she said.

"The driver had to slow down when a black Audi pulled out in front of them on to the road. If you are that driver, please come forward and talk to us.

“Anyone with any information should contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1748 of 17/09/19.

"Alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Abducted: Kevin Lunney

An area of land has been sealed off in Drumbade outside the Co Cavan village of Ballinagh since Sunday.

Gardai have seized a container that Mr Lunney may have been held in and its now the subject of a forensic examination by specialists from the Technical Bureau.

Sources said on Monday night that "significant forensic evidence" has been recovered.

Gardai have already identified a number of suspects they believe were either directly involved or orchestrated the abduction and torture.

This includes a Cavan criminal who was captured on CCTV buying bleach which was poured over Mr Lunney in an attempt to destroy any forensic evidence.