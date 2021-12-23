PSNI to promote over 200 officers in new year as force recruiting new Assistant Chief Constables

Fifteen new PSNI Superintendents and 192 new Sergeants are to be promoted by the police in the new year, Chief Constable Simon Byrne has announced.

Mr Byrne made the announcement as the PSNI also confirmed they are recruiting additional Assistant Chief Constables within the force.

In a message on Thursday, Mr Byrne said the police officers involved would be officially “promoted in the new year”.

Read more Warning of ‘catastrophic’ cuts to PSNI officer numbers following Executive draft budget approval

“Enjoy the moment and for those who have not made it this time thanks for putting yourself forward. Happy Christmas and a safe New Year to all,” he added.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The shakeup within the PSNI comes amid warnings last week of “catastrophic” cuts to PSNI officer numbers following the approval of an Executive draft budget for the next three years.

During a meeting of the Policing Board last week, the PSNI’s Chief Operating Officer, Pamela McCreedy said officer numbers could be reduced by as much as 1,100.

Earlier this month, Mr Byrne said if officer numbers drop below the current 7,100, the impact will be felt on “service delivery, resilience and modernisation”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In November the PSNI announced it would be recruiting 400 additional student officers as part of a new campaign focusing on “the next generation” of police officers in the force.

The PSNI also launched their search on Thursday for new Assistant Chief Constable roles.

The positions – which command a salary of more than £105,000 per year – involve supporting the Chief Constable, Deputy Chief Constable and Chief Operating Officer within the PSNI.

According to the role specification, candidates should have: “Demonstrated a breadth and depth of operational command experience and have a proven track record of leading people and performance, role modelling values and driving change in policing.”

They describe the role as a “unique opportunity to make a significant difference to the PSNI, to policing and to the people of Northern Ireland”.

The closing date for applying to the role is Monday, January 3.

Details about the role can be found here.