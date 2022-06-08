PSNI to review over 34 years’ of CCTV footage in Muckamore Abbey Hospital investigation

The investigation into ‘appalling behaviours’ will run into next year

The police probe into allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital is expected to run into next year with detectives examining more than 34 years’ worth of CCTV footage.

The astonishing figure was revealed at the third day of the public hearings of the inquiry as counsel for the PSNI, Mark Robinson QC, outlined details of Operation Turnstone.

It came after lawyer Andrew McGuinness apologised on behalf of the Department of Health “for the appalling behaviours identified” in two official reports examining conditions at Muckamore Abbey.

He also said findings of the reports “reflected practices that fell well short of what is acceptable”.

Providing details of the ongoing police investigation, Mr Robinson QC said detectives have gathered more than 300,000 hours of CCTV footage from inside the hospital.

He continued: “The Public Protection Branch of the PSNI is dealing with the largest adult safeguarding investigation in the UK.”

Mr Robinson QC said the timeframe being examined by Operation Turnstone runs from March to November, 2017, and detectives are continually engaging with oversight bodies, including the Nursing and Midwifery Council and General Medical Council to highlight any safeguarding concerns.

“It wishes to look forward to preventing further incidents as it goes through its inquiry,” he continued.

“Evidentially the police have recovered some 300,000 hours of CCTV evidence and the rough calculation, that equates to 34.2 years of footage.

“The police continue to examine that footage and it is estimated that exercise will continue through this year and into 2023.”

He told the inquiry eight members of staff are due to appear in court next week in relation to allegations of ill-treatment and wilful neglect of patients in a psychiatric intensive care unit.

Other alleged offences include false imprisonment and common assault, he said.

Decisions on files on 30 other staff members are due back from the Public Prosecution Service in due course, while criminal interviews are continuing and expected to run into next year.

Earlier, Mr McGuinness said allegations of abuse by a member of staff against a patient came to light in 2017 and were brought to the attention of the Department of Health.

The existence of a CCTV recording of the incident emerged, he explained.

“The Department raised concerns with the Belfast Trust about the handling and reporting of the allegations and further concerns emerged following retrospective viewing of the CCTV footage.”

Mr McGuinness said the Belfast Trust commissioned a level three serious adverse incident (SAI) review, which was completed in December 2018.

In response to this report, the then permanent secretary of the Department of Health, Richard Pengelly, and Northern Ireland’s chief social work officer, attended a meeting with a number of families affected by the abuse allegations.

As there was no health minister in post at the time, Mr Pengelly apologised to the families at the meeting.

“He was appalled and angered that vulnerable people were let down,” said Mr McGuinness.

“At the same time, he identified the need for urgent action by the health and social care system as a whole in response to the recommendations of the report.”

A subsequent independent review, commissioned to investigate concerns about governance not examined by the SAI review, was “very clear there were failures of care at Muckamore, which resulted in harm to patients”, the inquiry was told.

Mr McGuinness also told the court only half of the recommendations made by the SAI review and independent review panel have been fully implemented to date.