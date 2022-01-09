PSNI to revisit Downpatrick crash location which claimed the life of Stuart Massey

Collision scene will be closed off to traffic from 9pm, say PSNI

Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision in which a 36-year-old man died last autumn are revisiting the Co Down crash scene.

Stuart Massey was killed following the collision, which took place around 8.30pm on the Ballydugan Road close to the Downe Retail Park in Downpatrick on October 27.

PSNI said the Ballydugan Road will be closed to all traffic from 9pm on Sunday for a number of hours with diversions in place via the A24 Clough and St Patricks Avenue.

Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles.