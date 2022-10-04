PSNI to scrap paper notebooks in new green initiative

The PSNI is set to role out digital notebooks in an effort to reduce paper.

Officers will begin using the new devices this month.

It means members of the public will be asked to sign on screen instead of on the page.

Data security features have been installed on the digital tablets which have been designed as a cost-effective alternative to paper journals.

The green initiative is part of the force’s Next Generation Mobility project designed to demonstrate its commitment to the environment.

“Our Officers are to start using a new digital notebook this month,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“The main difference for the public is that in the event they are asked to sign an officer’s notebook (for example, for receipt of items) they will instead sign a digital notebook application on the officer’s hand-held mobile device with data security features.

“The digital notebook pilot is part of the Next Generation Mobility project and is designed be a more cost-effective replacement of paper notebooks and journals as part of the service's ongoing commitment to the environment.”