PSNI track down suspect after aircraft ‘repeatedly lasered’ over Newtownards

The PSNI Air Support team has said they were “repeatedly lasered” while flying over Newtownards on Tuesday evening, sparking a manhunt for the culprit in the Co Down town.

"Whilst conducting ops over Newtownards last night, Police 45 was repeatedly lasered,” they said, posting on social media.

"There is never a good reason to point a laser at an aircraft."

An individual believed to have been responsible was later located and branded a “spaceman” by the team, who thanked fellow officers on the ground for their “swift response”.

The suspect has, according to the PSNI, been “reported with a view to prosecution”.

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland also condemned the action as “absolute madness”.

Last month, a 59-year-old man was charged after a laser was shone at a PSNI helicopter in Newtownabbey, with the PSNI warning the activity is extremely dangerous.