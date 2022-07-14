PSNI track down suspect after aircraft ‘repeatedly lasered’ over Newtownards

Credit PSNI Air Support Twitter

Christopher Leebody

The PSNI Air Support team has said they were “repeatedly lasered” while flying over Newtownards on Tuesday evening, sparking a manhunt for the culprit in the Co Down town.

"Whilst conducting ops over Newtownards last night, Police 45 was repeatedly lasered,” they said, posting on social media.

"There is never a good reason to point a laser at an aircraft."

An individual believed to have been responsible was later located and branded a “spaceman” by the team, who thanked fellow officers on the ground for their “swift response”.

The suspect has, according to the PSNI, been “reported with a view to prosecution”.

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland also condemned the action as “absolute madness”.

Last month, a 59-year-old man was charged after a laser was shone at a PSNI helicopter in Newtownabbey, with the PSNI warning the activity is extremely dangerous.

