PSNI treating anonymous letter sent to family of Dáithí’s Law campaigner as a hate incident
Police have said an anonymous letter sent to the family of organ donation campaigner Dáithí Mac Gabhann contained “sectarian remarks” and is being treated as a hate incident.
In a post on social media on Wednesday, Dáithí’s parents Mairtin and Seph said they received a “hateful” letter in the post to their west Belfast home from an unknown sender.
They told their followers on social media that “hate never wins”.
"We are extremely disappointed to receive a hateful handwritten anonymous letter in the post today,” they said in a statement. "This has been reported to the police
”Our family and campaign will not tolerate such behaviour, and if it continues further action will be taken.”
Hate never wins!
Social media users have reacted with shock to the incident with many describing it as “horrendous”.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed they received a report of the letter.
“The letter contained sectarian remarks and is being dealt with as a hate incident,” added the spokesperson.
"The recipients of the letter have received appropriate advice from local police.”
It comes a month after a new organ donation opt-out law for Northern Ireland was passed at Westminster.
Dáithí's Law, named after the six-year-old who is need of a heart transplant, was delayed due to the political stalemate at Stormont.
The legislation will come into effect from June 1 this year and means that all adults in NI will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.