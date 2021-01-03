PSNI treating attacking on man and woman in Ballymena as 'potential hate crime'

Police are treating an attack on a man and a woman in Ballymena on Saturday evening as a "potential hate crime".

It was reported that the pair were walking in the Paradise Avenue area of the town around 9.50pm when they were punched and kicked by a gang of youths.

Both victims were were taken to hospital following the assault for treatment to injuries to their face and head.

A 15-year-old male was arrested over the incident and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police said they are working to identify those involved and are treating the attack as a potential hate crime.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives would ask anyone with information about this incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation to call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1749 – 02/01/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."