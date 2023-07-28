PSNI treating Derry flat fire as arson with intent to endanger life

Police thank a member of the public for raising the alarm.

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses after a flat fire, which they said could have ended “very different” if a member of the public hadn’t raised the alarm.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, July 27.

Detective Sergeant Gingell from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch said emergency services were alerted to the blaze at a flat on Dungiven Road just before 6.45pm.

No injuries were reported, however, extensive damage was caused to the property.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "As enquiries continue, at this time, we are investigating this fire as arson with intent to endanger life.

"I want to thank the member of public who raised the alarm. Had it not been for their actions, and the swift response from NIFRS colleagues, we could be dealing with a very different situation today.

"Our appeal today is for anyone with information about the fire to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 1760 of 27/07/23."

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/