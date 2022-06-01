PSNI treating theft of Union flag from Co Tyrone Orange Hall as ‘sectarian hate crime’

The PSNI are treating the theft of a Union flag from an Orange Hall in Co Tyrone as a “sectarian hate crime” as a local unionist councillor condemned several incidents of anti-social behaviour at the weekend.

Derek Hussey explained a Union flag at one of the halls was stolen, with youths reported to have also been caught throwing stones at another.

Newtownstewart District Number 9 said the flag was stolen from the Strawletterdallion Orange Hall, with the hall in Plumbridge being attacked with stones, before those responsible were said to have been “chased”.

In a social media post, the Orange Lodge described it as “really disappointing” and described “intolerance that exists against our culture and identity”.

Mr Hussey said the removal of the Union flag was a “deliberate act of intimidation”.

"There are those in the community who pay lip service to the idea of shared spaces for all citizens and will ‘turn a blind eye’ incidents of intolerance such as have occurred in recent days within local area,” he said.

“I am utterly dismayed that, at this time when we should all be celebrating 70 years of unparalleled service to us all by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, there remain those who can not respect the right of those who wish to mark the occasion with the flying of our National Flag and various events that are open to all to participate in.

“The removal of the Union Flag from Strawletterdallion Orange Hall must be condemned as a deliberate act of intimidation and those who would encourage young children to throw stones at an Orange Hall in Plumbridge are only festering continued hatred to those of their fellow citizens who support the Union in this area.”

In a statement, PSNI Sergeant McDermott said: “It's believed a Union flag was removed from a pole and taken from the building on Plumbridge Road sometime between 9pm last night and 5.30am today.

“The incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, and we would ask anyone with information to call us.”

“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 410 of 30/05/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”