PSNI treating west Belfast altercation as ‘racially motivated hate incident’

Footage of a fight on the Shankill Road is being investigated by the PSNI and is being treated as a “racially motivated hate incident”.

The incident happened outside a pharmacy and barber shop on the road on Wednesday.

Footage of the incident rapidly spread on social media on Thursday.

PSNI Chief Inspector Allister Hagan said: “On arrival local officers spoke to all persons at the scene.

“At the time no one identified themselves as a victim of any assault, however shortly after the incident we became aware of footage circulating on social media. As a result I have launched an investigation.

“Local officers are now reviewing this footage in order to establish whether any offences have been committed.

“In line with our service policy this incident will be treated as a racially motivated hate incident.

“I am committed to ensuring that North Belfast remains a safe place to live, visit, work and socialise and I encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact officers at Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 1127 31/08/22.”