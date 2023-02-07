PSNI urge owner of ‘vital’ defibrillator part to come forward

The police said the equipment was handed in to Strand Road Police Station by a member of the public.

In a social media post made on Monday, they said: “Part of a Laerdal HeartStart unit has been handed in to Strand Road Police Station by a member of the public. While we are making enquiries to identify where it belongs and who owns it, we're urging anyone who believes this may have been taken from their premises to get in touch.

“This type of equipment is used to benefit the wider public and can be used in an emergency. It is a vital piece of equipment that could mean the difference between life and death for someone. If you believe this equipment belongs to you, or if you've noticed it is missing from your premises, call us on 101.”