PSNI urge public not to touch suspicious objects in Londonderry area

Police said they received reports this week that devices had been left in Ballyarnett area

The PSNI say diversions are in place and motorists are asked to use an alternative route.

Police have urged the public in the Ballyarnett area of Londonderry not to touch any suspicious objects.

Issuing the warning on Sunday, the PSNI told anyone who comes across or notices any suspicious objects in the Cornshell Fields/Racecourse Road area to stay away from them and call police.

It comes after reports to police this week that devices had been left in the area.

Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones, said: “I am appealing to the public to stay vigilant and, if anyone comes across anything suspicious, call police immediately on 999.”

In August 2019, police and army technical officers narrowly escaped injury after responding to a security alert in the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler.

There were reports that a device had been left in the area and a hoax device was subsequently inspected before a bomb exploded on the main A3 Cavan Road.

Speaking at the time, then-PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said dissident republicans were behind the attack.

"I am of the firm belief it was a deliberate attempt to lure police and army bomb disposal colleagues into the area to murder them," he said.