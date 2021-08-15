PSNI urge vigilance following rise in fake banking app scams

Police have urged the public to be extra vigilant following a rise in scams involving fake banking apps.

Bogus buyers are contacting sellers on well-known online platforms and, when the transaction is agreed, the ‘buyer’ then shows the victim a banking app in which in appears the money has been transferred, however the money is never received.

Police said the transfers are being carried out on fake banking apps and, in one case, a victim met a supposed buyer to arrange the sale of an iPhone XS, who showed them the transfer in the bogus bank app, but the money was never sent.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Ian Saunders said: “We have noticed an increase in fake bank app scams and would encourage members of the public to be very careful when selling items online.

“Fraudsters are continuously coming up with more sophisticated ways of taking money from unsuspecting victims and people of all ages and backgrounds are being conned out of money.

“We would advise people to never hand over goods until they have payment either in the form of cash in their hand or in their bank account which they have checked online.

“Once funds have been transferred they usually appear in an account within minutes so please take the time to check before parting with goods.”