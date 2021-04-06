PSNI urge young people not to get sucked into 'senseless' loyalist violence

The PSNI has warned young people not to get sucked into “senseless” loyalist violence after a further nine officers were injured during rioting.

Giving an update at PSNI headquarters, Chief Superintendent Davy Beck called for calm after the latest violence on Monday night in Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, Ballymena and Londonderry.

A total of 41 officers have now been injured in recent days, while 10 arrests have been made so far including an 18-year-old in Carrickfergus.

Chief Supt Beck said items like petrol bombs, masonry and other heavy objects had been thrown at officers.

“These are officers who leave their home, put on a uniform and who I think deserve to get home safe and well to their families,” he said.

“I would appeal to everyone of influence across the community to bring this senseless violence to a stop.”

Thanking community representatives including councillors and church groups for their efforts to stop the violence, he appealed to “all people of influence” to also do their part.

Asked who was behind the violence, he said: “What I firmly believe is that there are a number of small disaffected groups who are linked to criminality who are involved in orchestrating and promoting this violence.

“My evidence for that is the fact that when officers responded to the incidents they were hit with objects and heavy masonry or debris that had already been prepared.

“So to me that indicates a degree of orchestration, preparation and intent by the people involved and again I would appeal to the wider community not to be sucked into that and to put a stop to this.”

Asked if tensions over the Northern Ireland protocol had any relevance to the riots, he said: “It’s clear that there are a number of tensions that exist right across Northern Ireland.

“We have seen violence in both sides of the community so to speak. I’m not going to underplay those tensions, we’re here to deal with the issue and restore order.”

He urged anyone with grievances about policing to use legal mechanisms to make their voice heard but declined to directly state if he believed recent political criticism of the PSNI had contributed to the violence, commenting: “We believe that there’s no justification for any kind of violence on our streets.”

Chief Supt Beck said he believed there as “a degree of orchestration” between the violence in different areas.

“Some of that may be through social media and again what I would say to people is don’t be sucked in by someone sitting in the safety of their own home putting messages on social media.

“Think about what you’re doing. Last night we had an 18-year-old arrested. That’s another young person in this community that is now in a police cell and the potential of a criminal conviction.

“We don’t want to see that. We need to take this violence off the street and address it through other mechanisms.”

He added that the PSNI would continue to serve all communities in Northern Ireland, despite recent statements from loyalist community group they would no longer engage with police and recent illegal loyalist parades in Markethill, Ballymena and Portadown would be investigated.