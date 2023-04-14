PSNI urge youths to ‘consider their actions’ after Lanark Way peace gates disturbance

Lanark Way gates interface barriers which runs along the Peace Wall between the Shankill and Falls roads which is part of a new Troubles themed tour (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

The Lanark Way interface gates, which allow traffic to move between the republican and loyalist areas of Belfast during limited times of the day, were painted ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA — © PA

The PSNI has urged young people involved in disruption at the peace wall between the Shankill and west Belfast to “consider the impact of their actions.”

Officers maintained a presence at the interface gates at Lanark Way which remained closed until earlier this morning (Friday).

They received reports of youths carrying glass bottles in the area yesterday. Objects were also thrown at police upon their arrival and they were assisted by youth workers to “diffuse the situation”.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage has since been released on police bail.

A police spokesperson said: “I would urge the young people who have been involved in this activity previously, and their parents, to seriously consider the impact of their actions on the local community, but also on their own futures.

"These actions have serious consequences. My message is simple, walk away and don’t get involved in any trouble.

“I want to thank local community representatives who worked with us to restore calm and minimise the impact on the local community.

"I would again reassure the local community that we maintain the capability and resource to deal with any further disturbances and address any community concerns. Neighbourhood officers will be out conducting high visibility patrols across the areas to prevent and detect crime.”