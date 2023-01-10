PSNI urgently tracking suspected kidnapper Mark McCormack who failed to appear in court

Police are seeking help to trace the whereabouts of suspected kidnapper Mark McCormack who failed to appear in court.

A bench warrant was issued for the defendant (38) on October 7 when he failed to attend Belfast Crown Court for sentencing.

He is accused of a number of offences including hijacking, kidnapping, false imprisonment, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, robbery, theft from person, arson, and making off without paying.

Mark McCormack. Police share second image with suspect wearing glasses.

Police have asked the public to get in touch immediately by calling 101 if you have information on McCormack’s whereabouts.

If you see him, please do not approach him, but get in touch with police immediately.

Alternatively, you can phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111, and quote the Op Relentless reference number RM22044957.