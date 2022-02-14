PSNI urging public not to share intimate images online as rise in ‘sextortion’ cases in NI

In 2021, the PSNI received an average of between 35 and 40 reports of sextortion per month.

Detectives are urging the public to get wise to the advances of online fraudsters this Valentine’s Day. The warning comes in response to increasing reports of online blackmail of an intimate or sexual nature, commonly known as ‘sextortion’.

In 2021, the PSNI received an average of between 35 and 40 reports of sextortion per month. Overwhelmingly, 94% of the overall reports were from males, with the most targeted age group from those between 18 and 29, accounting for approximately 48% of the total reported incidents. Detective Chief Inspector David McBurney said: “Typically, a person uses a false identity to befriend a victim via social media.

“The exchange may start with flirting and flattery but ends with the victim coaxed into sending intimate images or performing sexual acts online, unwittingly in front of a camera.

“Behind the fake and attractive persona, there’s a criminal. These people are often part of sophisticated and organised crime groups, mostly based overseas. They extort their victims by threatening to share those images or recordings unless demands for money are met,” he added. “Innocent people are left feeling humiliated and distressed; but the important message is that help is available.”

Detective Chief Inspector McBurney emphasised the risk of sharing intimate images online.

“If someone is pushing you to do this, then alarm bells should be ringing,” he said.

“But no one is invincible, and if you’ve been a victim of sextortion, then you’re certainly not alone. Don’t panic; don’t respond to demands; and don’t enter into further communication. If you can, confide in a trusted friend or family member; and please contact officers immediately on 101.”

The PSNI has urged the public to be wary about whom you invite or accept invitations from on social networking sites and to update the privacy settings on your accounts so only people you know can view your account.

Do not include any sensitive or private information on your profiles.