PSNI urging vigilance after spate of phone scams across Northern Ireland

Police have urged people in Northern Ireland to be extra vigilant after a spate of scams in recent weeks, including one person being scammed out of around £13,000.

Police said they had seen a surge of the scams reported, with people duped into parting with their money after receiving calls.

They said one man was scammed out of almost £13,000 on May 18, when he received a message from someone claiming to be from his bank warning that his account was at risk.

After following the message instructing him to ring a number, he was then told on the call to transfer the money into another account.

Police said another victim was contacted by someone claiming to be from HMRC, who said the victim owed the organisation money due to unpaid tax. The victim transferred around £13,000 to the scammer according to police.

PSNI Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: "We understand that any amount of money lost to a scammer is a horrible experience for anyone.

"The threat of fraud, both online and offline, against the public is a constant focus for us and I want to take this opportunity to again appeal to people that on no account should anyone disclose their personal or financial details over the phone; always err on the side of caution.

“It’s really important that if you have older members of family, talk with them and tell them legitimate providers will never seek their personal details, such as banking information, over the phone. This is a really important conversation to have.

“Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person.”

“If you have any suspicions at all about a call you receive, hang up and phone the organisation the person is claiming to represent to check their authenticity.

“Ideally, make the call from another telephone so you can be sure the original caller has not remained on the line. Never be pressured into a transaction over the phone.

“If you have any concerns about unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040. You can also call police on the non-emergency number 101.”

For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni.