PSNI use stinger on stolen car in west Belfast

The car had earlier been stolen in south Belfast.

The PSNI used stinger device to try and stop a stolen car on the Upper Springfield Road in west Belfast on Friday night.

The blue Nissan Micra was earlier stolen from Ashley Avenue in south Belfast sometime between 5pm and 7.30pm.

It was then spotted by police travelling city-wards on the Upper Springfield Road shortly before 8pm.

Officers deployed a stinger device and then pursued the car into Turf Lodge where it struck two parked cars at Norglen Gardens and Norglen Parade before being abandoned at Norfolk Gardens.

Three men then exited the vehicle and escaped the scene on foot.