PSNI uses Account Freezing Order for first time in crackdown on illicit funds via crime

The PSNI has used an Account Freezing Order for the first time in its history, in order to combat money laundering.

Account freezing involves applying to freeze bank and building society accounts where balances exceed £1,000 if police suspect the funds to be either the proceeds of criminal conduct or intended for use in unlawful conduct.

A magistrates’ court can then freeze the account for up to two years, to allow for investigation, and funds can become forfeited.

The PSNI used the order for the first time to freeze an account containing just under £7,000 in funds which they believed to be the proceeds of crime in an investigation into money laundering.

“Criminals need to launder the proceeds of their crimes to carry on their criminal activity and as an organisation we need to ensure that we are able to respond to that threat,” said Detective Sergeant Loreen Glenn.

“Account Freezing Orders are a powerful tool which allows us to take quick and effective action against illicit funds held in bank accounts by criminals who abuse the banking system to store and transfer the proceeds of their crime.”

The use of the order isn’t something uncommon in other police forces in the UK.

In 2020, London’s Metropolitan Police issued Account Freezing Orders and Account Forfeiture Orders against assets worth £36m. SDLP Policing Board member Mark H Durkan said he welcomed the news of the PSNI’s new efforts to tackle criminal finances.

“I welcome any effort by the PSNI to use modern policing techniques to bring criminals to justice and to stop them profiting from their crimes.

“Account Freezing Orders have the power to stop criminals in their tracks and give police the powers to stop this money being used in further criminal activity,” he said.

“I also appreciate that money recovered from the use of Account Freezing Orders will be used in a positive way, to support important work in our communities and to further fund vital police services.

“We need to send a clear message that crime doesn’t pay and let criminals know that no amount of wealth can protect them from the consequences of their actions.”

In this case, the PSNI said it plans to invest half of the funds to eventually “go towards the Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme and will be reinvested for community initiatives, as well as funding policing programmes to continue fighting crime”.