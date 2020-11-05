PSNI vehicle rammed by stolen car in north Belfast

At around 12.10am, police received a report that a number of men had gained entry to a red Mitsubishi Colt in the Marsden Gardens area of the city

Police officers escaped injury after their vehicle was rammed by a stolen car in north Belfast in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police attended the area and observed the stolen vehicle on the Cavehill Road.

After failing to stop for police, the police vehicle was rammed causing damage to the front, but no serious injuries were reported by the officers involved.

The vehicle was seen travelling towards the Ballysillan area at around 12.15am before being recovered in the Glanleam Drive area, not far from where it was stolen, later yesterday morning.

It was later reported that the vehicle had been originally stolen from a property in nearby Dunmore Gardens.

Inspector Paul Noble said: "Thankfully the police officers were not seriously injured as a result of this incident. However, the police vehicle has been taken off the road so it can be examined for road worthiness, which affects our service delivery.

"I want to appeal to anyone who may have observed a red-coloured Mitsubishi Colt in these areas, or has dash-cam footage, or who witnessed this incident to get in touch with us on 101 and quote reference number 07 of 04/11/20."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org