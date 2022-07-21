PSNI visiting Newcastle and Downpatrick to educate businesses on child sexual exploitation

Officers from the PSNI’s Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) Team will hit the streets of Newcastle and Downpatrick on Thursday in order to educate local businesses and members of the public.

It is part of the PSNI’s ongoing “Make Safe” campaign, with a range of training packages delivered to the night-time economy in areas across Northern Ireland.

The police said exploitation of young people can take place in many settings, including the likes of hotels, pubs and other places licensed to sell alcohol and that taxis are used to transport young people who are then exploited.

They said training is “vital” to teach people on how to spot the signs and give them the confidence to report to police if they feel something is not right.

PSNI Detective Inspector Judith Hamill, who will be leading this operation said: “Officers in our Child Sexual Exploitation team have been working in partnership for some time with the local hotel and entertainment industry, to ensure licensed premises and hoteliers are both aware of and proactive in tackling CSE.

“The ambition is for every business within these sectors to be able to confidently identify a person who may be at risk and raise the alarm with officers to stop any young person coming to harm.

“Our bespoke training packages are used to train staff to spot any potential indicators of exploitation, to be on the lookout for warning signs, and if necessary know how to alert police to intervene to save a vulnerable child.

“We have a team of dedicated detectives who will robustly investigate reports and who remain determined to bring all those who exploit children to justice.

“We will do everything we can to stop the abuse and exploitation of children – but we need help from our communities in order to protect those at risk.”

She added: “Perpetrators of these crimes are incredibly manipulating and children often don’t even realise they are being exploited, which is why they can’t raise the alarm to Police themselves.

“Abuse is often hidden in plain sight but the signs are there. If you feel something is not right, please let us know – you will not be wasting our time.”