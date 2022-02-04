PSNI vow to root out sexual misconduct after 19 officers suspended

During a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, it emerged that 19 officers are suspended from duties over sexual misconduct claims. Stock image.

The PSNI has said it is “determined to root out sexual misconduct” in the force after it was revealed that 19 officers have been suspended.

During a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, it emerged that 19 officers are suspended from duties over sexual misconduct claims.

A total of 25 incidents are being investigated, including some that happened while officers were on duty.

The BBC reported that Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton has called the situation “very uncomfortable”.

A total of 15 suspensions have taken place in the last 12 month, which is three times that of the year before.

Mr Hamilton added that a number of the allegations were brought forward after the public outrage caused by the murder of Sarah Everard in London last March by a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

A civilian employee with the PSNI, Sinead McGrotty, also went public about her treatment by a serving PSNI detective who was fined £250 after accepting an allegation of inappropriate touching.

Mr Hamilton said that three officers had also been re-positioned within the PSNI, and that “a very strong line” was being taken with the investigations and that the Police Ombudsman was involved in a number of cases.

"Hopefully, this will reassure the public that we are determined to root out sexual misconduct and misogyny in the service," he said.

Earlier, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne warned that “tough choices” will have to be made as a result of a “precarious budgetary situation.”

As it stands, the Stormont draft budget for 2022-25 means there would be an estimated £226m shortfall for policing.

There are currently 7,000 PSNI officers and 2,500 civilian staff.

Mr Byrne said the current plan means there could be 1,000 fewer officers by 2025.

The three year budget is currently out for public consultation and the intention had been for the Stormont Assembly to approve it before it is dissolved for elections next month.

Mr Byrne said action had already been taken by deferring a recruitment intake, but unless the shortfall was addressed the PSNI will "have to make some tough choices and prudent decisions around the future type of policing service the public can expect to see".

This includes a recruitment freeze that would see a reduction of 1,000 police officers and 350 members of police staff.