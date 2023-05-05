PSNI warn DUP council candidate of threat against him in south Belfast

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has condemned a death threat against his party’s candidate for the Botanic district in Belfast, Darren Leighton.

Mr Leighton was informed by the PSNI of the threat.

Mr Donaldson said: “Threats and intimidation should never be part of our political process. It can never be justified and I know there will be opposition from across the community to such thuggery.

“Darren is a young man seeking to represent the community in which he lives and has already made a valuable contribution to. I know he will not be deterred by this threat and will continue making a positive impact in this campaign. There can be no ‘no go areas’ in Northern Ireland.

“He has the full support of everyone in the DUP at this time and I know that those behind this threat do not represent the vast majority of people of the Botanic area or anywhere else in Northern Ireland.”