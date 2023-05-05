PSNI warn DUP council candidate of threat against him in south Belfast

Sir Jeffrey with Darren and fellow Botanic Candidate Tracy Kelly

Niamh Campbell

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has condemned a death threat against his party’s candidate for the Botanic district in Belfast, Darren Leighton.

Mr Leighton was informed by the PSNI of the threat.

Mr Donaldson said: “Threats and intimidation should never be part of our political process. It can never be justified and I know there will be opposition from across the community to such thuggery.

“Darren is a young man seeking to represent the community in which he lives and has already made a valuable contribution to. I know he will not be deterred by this threat and will continue making a positive impact in this campaign. There can be no ‘no go areas’ in Northern Ireland.

“He has the full support of everyone in the DUP at this time and I know that those behind this threat do not represent the vast majority of people of the Botanic area or anywhere else in Northern Ireland.”