PSNI warn of dangers of drug use after overdoses in Belfast

A photo of some of the drugs seized by the PSNI.

The PSNI have advised of the dangers of drug use after a number of reported overdoses in Belfast recently, as well as a recent drug-related arrest.

On Monday, police were alerted to a theft that had previously occurred at a premises on Ormeau Road, Belfast.

Officers in attendance were able to confirm the identity of the suspect, and a an arrest was made. The suspect was found to be in possession of a quantity of pills, suspected to be illegal drugs.

Follow up searches recovered a large quantity of similar pills, which have been submitted for testing. A 34-year-old male has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Following this, and a number of reports of drugs related overdoses in Belfast recently, police and Public Health Agency (PHA) are warning of the dangers of drug misuse.

Superintendent Amanda Ford said: “We are aware of recent media speculation regarding an alleged ‘bad batch’ of illegal drugs within Belfast.

“All illegal drugs are unlicensed and unregulated, meaning the component parts and strength of each pill can vary even within a batch,” she added.

“No drugs are safe and it is often the mix of several pills and/or substances which results in unimaginable damage and an increased risk of overdose and death of the user. As such, our focus is not limited to any one drug.”

“The harm and personal loss to individuals and communities affected by illegal drugs are untold in terms of the impact on health, finances, addiction services and exploitation of the vulnerable. We will continue to work hard every day to keep people safe and we have a clear continued focus on the risk and harm resulting from illicit drugs, their supply, and demand,” she continued.

“We conduct operational activity in direct response to the threat and harm caused, and on information received from members of the community.

In the 2022/23 financial year, Belfast District had a 21.8% increase of recorded drug offences. There were 8% more arrests and 12.4% more seizures of suspected drugs.

In the 12 months from 1st July 2022 to 30th June 2023, there were 8,934 drug seizure incidents recorded in Northern Ireland. In the same period there were 3,340 drug-related arrests.

“It is important to recognise that drug and alcohol use can be symptoms of underlying societal problems and that law enforcement is only one aspect of our collaborative response.

“Mixing different types of drugs is unpredictable, can increase the toxicity of already potentially harmful substances and increases the risk of serious harm. Any drug or medicine has the potential to be a poison – there are only three things that differentiate it.”

Anyone who thinks they or someone they know might have a problem with alcohol and or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info.

The website also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.