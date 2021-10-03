PSNI warn public to be ‘extra vigilant’ amid rise in app scam

Scammers are calling victims asking them to download an app which allows the criminals to view the device

Police are urging the public to be “extra vigilant” after a rise in recent reports of scammers asking people to download apps to their personal devices.

The PSNI has said that criminals are then able to gain control of personal details.

Chief Inspector Mark Roberts said: “This particular scam is increasingly common at the moment. The victim receives a call from an apparently reputable organisation asking them to download an app which will allow the scammer to view the device.

"Once this is complete, the scammers remove security software from the individuals device before asking them to open up other apps such as personal banking or e-mail.

“These reports show that fraudsters are continuously coming up with more sophisticated ways of taking money and personal information from unsuspecting victims and people of all ages and backgrounds are suffering as a result.

“The threat of fraud, both online and offline, against the public is a constant focus for us and I want to take this opportunity to again appeal to people that on no account should anyone disclose their personal or financial details over the phone or download apps at the request of individuals they do not know.”

Anyone concerned they have been a victim of a scam are asked to report the matter to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040.

Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101 or you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

For further advice and information, visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni .