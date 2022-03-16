PSNI warn students ahead of St Patrick’s Day: ‘Think of others and stay away from the Holyland’

Young people on St Patrick’s Day out on the streets in the Holyland, as PSNI officers patrol the streets. Image: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Revellers enjoying the festivities of St Patrick’s Day in Belfast have been urged to “think of others” and avoid getting caught up in potential anti-social behaviour.

PSNI chief inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick issued the warning ahead of a host of celebrations due to take place across the city on Thursday.

He stressed that offences committed as a result of an overindulgence of alcohol “will not be tolerated” and said students and other young people should “stay away from the Holyland area” in south Belfast.

The warning comes alongside the DUP MLA Edwin Poots who said “people should not be coming to the Holyland” and that those attending events in the city should “ensure that St Patrick’s Day is celebrated in an appropriate manner”.

“I fully appreciate that St Patrick’s Day is a major cultural and social event for our student population, but it is also a major source of worry and concern for many Holyland residents,” said the new south Belfast MLA.

“Year after year, they have felt abandoned by authorities and agencies, as their residential area is subjected to an influx of students from across Northern Ireland.

“We want people to be able to enjoy their day, but this cannot be at the expense of residents, who have suffered this chaos, disorder and antisocial behaviour for far too long.”

The PSNI said road users are likely to face some traffic disruption across the day, with potential delays in Belfast due to the SPAR Craic 10K race leaving the City Hall at 9am and theSt Patrick’s Day carnival in the city from midday to 2pm.

“In addition to a number of planned cultural and sporting events, we expect licensed premises, parks and other attractions will be busy,” added chief inspector Kirkpatrick.

“Alongside our colleagues from Belfast City Council, Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster, the Belfast Met and local schools, we have again been working hard to highlight that the Holyland area of south Belfast is a residential area – not a party or nightlife destination.

“Our message to young people is to celebrate the holiday away from the residential streets of the Holyland area, for their own safety but also to protect local residents who are feeling particularly vulnerable as this St Patrick’s Day approaches.

“Parents and guardians should know where their young people are going and if they are planning to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Belfast that they only attend officially organised events and stay away from the Holyland area.

“We are keen to ensure that all young people are aware of the risks associated with criminal and anti-social behaviour, for their safety and future educational and career prospects.

“I’m also asking parents and guardians to talk to their young people about the impact of underage drinking and the danger of getting caught up in the moment and the possible outcomes they could face if they are found committing any offences.

“We want everyone to have an enjoyable, peaceful and crime free day. We would like everyone to enjoy the Public Holiday and would ask that all act responsibly, think of others and have a great St Patrick's Day.”