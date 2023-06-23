PSNI warn teens ‘one punch can kill’ after spate of organised fights in north coast area

Police are urging parents and guardians to know what their children are up to during the school holidays after recent organised fights across the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

“With just one punch, lives can be destroyed and families' lives ruined forever,” said PSNI Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney.

"These organised fights amongst young people must stop immediately before someone gets seriously hurt. What may start off between one or two people can quickly escalate and the potential for serious injury cannot be underestimated.

"Younger children in particular could find themselves being drawn into a situation that is potentially very dangerous.

"Young people are adding real value to their local community, however, a very small minority are clearly not, and we need everyone's support - parents, guardians, the community and schools, to help police reinforce this message.”

The senior detective explained that officers investigate all reported incidents of organised fights and also gather evidence from CCTV footage in the town to help ensure that offenders are quickly brought to justice.

For example, following a video circulating online of an assault in Portstewart, police have since identified a number of suspects involved.

"To date we have issued one Community Resolution Notice and our investigation is ongoing,” Chief Inspector McIldowney continued.

“We would encourage young people not to comment or share what they see, as this is very upsetting for those involved and their families too.

"We are giving fair and due warning that anyone caught engaging in this reckless activity will face the consequences of their actions and could run the risk of ending up with a criminal record which will impact on the rest of their lives.

She stressed that this “is not an issue that can be addressed by police alone”.

"I'm asking all parents and guardians of young people to take responsibility and to know what their children are up to when they leave the house, and even more so come the end of the school year next week, when they are likely to be out and about over the summer months socialising with friends.

“Please closely monitor the social media apps your children are using and talk to them at home about the dangers of getting caught up in this sort of dangerous and antisocial behaviour.

“By doing so, you could be saving your own child from getting hurt!”