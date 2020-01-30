PSNI warned restraint techniques could kill after man 'passes out'

Police in Northern Ireland have been warned certain restraint techniques could potentially kill.

The warning from Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson comes after an investigation of an arrest found a man appeared to have "passed out" while he was being taking into police custody.

Following an investigation, one officer, it was recommended, was to be disciplined.

Mrs Anderson said officers should be aware that certain restraint techniques could interfere with people’s ability to breathe, with potentially fatal consequences.

The man, who had been struggling and aggressive with officers after being arrested, was lying across the back seat of a police car when the incident happened in September 2018.

His hands had been cuffed behind his back and leg restraints fitted before he was placed into the police car to be taken from Londonderry to a custody suite in Coleraine.

The officers involved had requested the use of a cell van, but none was available.

The Police Ombudsman investigator who dealt with the case, said the man continued to struggle but quickly became less active and could be heard telling police that he couldn’t breathe.

“He then began to make gurgling noises, and police body worn video footage shows him becoming quiet and motionless. Thankfully police stopped the car and checked on his condition.

“When he came round he almost immediately became aggressive again. Officers restrained him, then placed him into a more appropriate upright position between two officers and continued their journey to the custody suite. Once there, he was examined by a police doctor.”

Police Ombudsman, Marie Anderson, said the incident illustrated the potentially fatal risks associated with a phenomenon known as “positional asphyxia”.

This causes people to have difficulty breathing due to the positioning of their body. A face down position is recognised as a risk factor, as are alcohol or drugs.

"It can happen to people who are being restrained, and is also known to be a risk for infants if the positioning of their head and body obstructs their breathing,” said Mrs Anderson.

“I know that police have provided training on this issue, and guidance for officers is available on the PSNI website. I would urge police officers to refresh their knowledge of the guidance so that they remain mindful of the risks of certain restraint techniques and alert to the danger signs of positional asphyxia.”

The police officer who had been in the rear of the police car said he could not recall the man having been lying face down for a long period of time.

He acknowledged that he had received training and was aware of police guidance on positional asphyxia, and said he had tried to ensure that the man had enough air and room to breathe.

However, the Police Ombudsman found that the officer should have been more alert to the risks of a person being restrained while face down, and to danger signs such as the person making gurgling noises.

She recommended that he be disciplined. The PSNI accepted that there had been failings and the officer in question was given advice and feedback by his line management.

The PSNI has been approached for comment.