PSNI warning after older woman scammed out of £30,000 by fraudster

Police have warned the public to be wary of fraudsters after an older woman was scammed out of £30,000.

The PSNI, as part of their Scamwise partnership, said the woman had been contacted by a man claiming to work for an internet service provider.

They said the woman was told by the fraudster that her internet security had been compromised.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

According to the report there had been work going on in the woman’s area at the time, leading her to believe the call was genuine.

Scamwise said the woman provided the man with her online banking details as part of the ruse.

In the post, Scamwise said: “Scammers are ruthless and will use a variety of means to get their hands on your money.

“Please be careful and never give out your personal details until you're absolutely sure everything is above board.”

In advice to the public, the PSNI said anyone concerned they may have been a victim of a scam should report the matter to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040.

Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.

For further information and advice visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni.