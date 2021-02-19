PSNI warning after scammer posing as police officer tricked elderly Belfast woman

Detectives have issued a warning after an elderly woman in east Belfast was tricked into parting with her money by a con artist posing as a police officer.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said the incident on Thursday saw the woman in her 70s persuaded to hand over bank card, bank details and a sum of money by the imposter via telephone.

“I’m keen to, first of all, stress that police will never ask for your bank details, or money. Please never allow any unauthorised person to have access to such details,” he said.

“Fraudsters will use any means possible – whether it’s telephone, mail or online – to trick people. While scams may come in all shapes and sizes, they have one thing in common – scammers rely upon the good faith and vulnerability of those they target. Hard-earned savings can too easily be gone in a flash and, with it, one’s confidence.

“If you get a call of this nature, please put the phone down and report the call via our 101 system. Do not provide any personal details to the caller.”

He also appealed for families and neighbours to remind those who are elderly and vulnerable to never give out any financial details unless they were 100% sure it is safe to do so.

“Never be pressurised into a financial transaction and always err on the side of caution,” he said.

Anyone concerned they have been a victim of a scam can report the matter to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040. Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.