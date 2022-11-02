PSNI warning issued after ‘unconfirmed reports’ of suspicious object in Portadown

The PSNI has issued a warning over a potential suspicious object in Portadown after unconfirmed reports of a device having been left in the area.

The warning came late on Tuesday evening, with police saying the report centred on the Old Lurgan Road area of the town.

No roads in the area have been closed but the PSNI said anyone who notices anything should avoid touching it.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Portadown are urging anyone who comes across, or who notices any suspicious objects in the Old Lurgan Road area of the town not to touch them.

“The warning follows an uncorroborated report earlier this evening, Tuesday, November 1, that some type of device had been left in the area.

“Police are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“No roads have been closed at this time.”

There are no further details.