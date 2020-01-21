PSNI warning over criminals using Wi-Fi to steal vehicles

The PSNI has warned that criminals are exploiting the latest in technological advances to steal vehicles using Wi-Fi

The warning came after a BMW car was reported stolen from the Newtown Road area in Newry in the early hours of last Thursday.

Police said "advances in technology" are being used to redirect wireless signals from car key fobs.

PSNI Detective Constable Middleton said a grey BMW 640D Sport, which had been locked, was taken without entry being forced or the keys stolen.

"We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity around that time, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 193 of 17/01/20," he added.

"I'm keen to remind everyone that, with advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your car by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob.

"Owners should take the same precautions as they do with home security.

"Establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe. Make use of your garage if you have one, or use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains.

"Keep all car keys, including spares, away from exterior doors and walls, and consider using a blocking pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from your key fob."