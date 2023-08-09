PSNI warning over data breach downloads as officers ‘shocked and angry’

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, said he has been “inundated” with messages from officers who are “shocked, dismayed and basically angry” Image: Liam McBurney/PA

A PSNI data breach that left officers’ sensitive personal information exposed was “unacceptable,” Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Chris Todd has said.

A data breach meant the PSNI mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employee.

The data from the PSNI’s ultra-confidential human resources system is full of highly sensitive information, offering details of officers working in intelligence.

ACC Todd is in charge of data security in the PSNI.

He added that the PSNI would be attempting to identify each person who has seen or downloaded the sensitive information.

The police are appealing for anyone who may have downloaded the data to delete it, and are advising it may be a criminal offence to share it.

Speaking on BBC’s The Nolan Show, ACC Chris Todd said: “It’s unacceptable, it’s regrettable and something we need to make sure doesn’t happen again.”

Speaking about how the breach happened, ACC Todd explained there had been an error with a freedom of information request.

“What’s happened is we’ve had a freedom of information request, (a) perfectly routine request that we get quite often,” he said.

The request was over the numbers of all officers and staff across all grades in the organisation.

The information had accidentally been embedded within the return and was published on a website. It was potentially visible to the public for between two-and-a-half to three hours.

The information published contained surnames, initials, officers’ place of work, rank and grade – but did not contain their personal addresses.

In terms of how high-risk the information is, he said the PSNI “wouldn’t want to rule out any eventuality.”

“Everybody’s individual circumstances will be different, and for some people it will be of little concern,” he added.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said the breach was "unacceptable". (Rebecca Black/PA)

ACC Todd said the breach will be of more concern to officers whose work is more sensitive – such as intelligence officers.

“The website host has been very co-operative – they took the information down as soon as we asked them to.”

He confirmed the force would be attempting to identify the individuals who have seen the information.

“The error was ours, we’re clear about that. It’s for me to apologise for that and to do everything I can to put that right

“But once that information was out there, anybody who did access it then has responsibility for what they do next - and the simple thing for anybody to do that did manage to access the information is to delete it straight away,” he continued.

“Once they know that’s personal information that they shouldn’t have access to then they do have potentially some legal obligations.”

He added that while the circumstances would have to be assessed on each case, there is a risk that anyone passing the information on could be committing a criminal offence.

When asked about officers working in intelligence and more sensitive areas such as MI5, ACC Todd said: “We’ll listen to the concerns of each and every one of those on a case by case basis.

“We have strong partnerships with many organisations and agencies and we hope that we will maintain that but undoubtedly some trust and confidence will be eroded through events such as this,” he said.

ACC Todd added that in response to the breach, a “rollback” would occur regarding how the police impart information to the public.

“When we’ve looked at the circumstances, regrettably it’s understandable to see how it’s happened,” he said.

“The vulnerability is born out of our aspiration to comply with the legislation and the guidance which encourages us to be transparent and make the information accessible in a format which is easily digested by those that request it.

“We are going to have to roll back on some of that. That will be the consequence of this.”

A special meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board will take place on Thursday to discuss the data breach with the PSNI senior team.

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland which represents rank and file officers, said he has been “inundated” with messages from officers who are “shocked, dismayed and basically angry”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that, since news of the data breach emerged, he has been “personally inundated with officers who are outlining that they are shocked, dismayed and basically angry that this has happened”.

“Our officers go to great lengths to protect their identities. Some of them don’t even tell their close friends and associates that they are actually in the police,” he said.

He added: “Certainly, in my 29 years of the police, I’ve never experienced something like this, and quite rightly the PSNI have declared this matter as a critical incident and have reported it to the Information Commissioner’s office.

“What my members and myself clearly need to hear from the PSNI is the steps that they intend to take to support not only our officers but their families.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he is “deeply concerned”.

Alliance leader Naomi Long, a former justice minister in the Northern Ireland Executive, said the PSNI data release was an “unprecedented breach”.

She said that “in some cases, in terms of their rank, it would disclose sensitive information about individuals” that would not have been available to the public – “if they’re undercover officers, if they’re involved in intelligence operations, and so on”.

She told RTE Radio: “It’s probably the most serious data breach that we have ever seen in some considerable time.”

Earlier this year, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he receives briefings almost every day about plots to attack and kill his officers, adding that the ongoing threat from dissident republicans remains a “real worry”.

Mr Byrne is understood to be on holiday, but has been informed of the data breach and is being kept updated.