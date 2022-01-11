PSNI warning over ‘suspicious objects’ reported in Newcastle area

A police warning has been issued on Tuesday to those living in the Newcastle area of Co Down regarding “suspicious objects” reported to the PSNI.

Police said they had received reports of “some type of device” left in the area of Castlewellan Road and the Corrigs Avenue area of the town.

They urged the public not to touch any devices or objects if they come across them.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Newcastle are urging anyone who comes across, or who notices any suspicious objects in the Castlewellan Road, Carrigs Road area of the town not to touch them.

“The warning follows a report earlier today that some type of device had been left in the area.

“Police are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“No roads have been closed at this time.”