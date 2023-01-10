PSNI warns motorists to drive carefully following heavy rain overnight

The PSNI has warned motorists to drive carefully following heavy rain overnight.

Writing in a social media post on Tuesday morning, they said many roads across Northern Ireland will have a build-up of surface water.

They added: “Motorists are reminded to drive carefully and at lower speeds bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking.”

According to the Met Office for the rest of the day it will be cloudy across most of the day with rain at times. The area most affected by heavy rain will be the west.

For tonight they said there will be clear periods and scattered showers through the evening and into the night with showers most frequent and occasionally heavy in the west.

Forecasters said Wednesday will bring some bright or sunny periods and scattered showers with these being occasionally heavy with a chance of hail. There is also a chance of rain in the south in the evening.

The Met Office said it will feel rather cold with strong westerly winds.