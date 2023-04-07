PSNI warns of traffic disruption ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to Belfast

The PSNI has warned motorists to expect traffic disruption in Belfast on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the much anticipated visit from US President Joe Biden.

Mr Biden is expected to only make stop at Ulster University’s Belfast campus as part of events to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, according to the BBC.

However, despite the scale of events planned for his arrival, the PSNI said they are engaging with local communities and businesses who may be impacted.

“We are putting in place an appropriate policing operation for the visit of President Biden to Northern Ireland next week,” the PSNI said in a statement.

"We are engaging with local communities and business who may be impacted.

"We are also working to develop effective traffic and crowd management plans that will help to keep disruption to a minimum.

"There will be traffic disruption on Tuesday and Wednesday and will we continue to provide further updates.”

Parts of the city centre are expected to be closed off during the presidential visit with motorists likely to be advised next week to plan or seek alternative routes when travelling.

Mr Biden is expected to leave Northern Ireland by early afternoon and travel to the Republic of Ireland where he will be making stops in Co Mayo, Louth before arriving in Dublin.