PSNI warns of traffic disruption as officers return to scene of fatal road crash in Ballymena

Officers from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit are to return to the scene of a fatal crash in Ballymena.

The incident occurred on the Church Road, Moorfields, in Ballymena, on Sunday May 7.

Investigations at the scene will be carried out by officers on the morning and early afternoon of Sunday June 11.

At the time police said a man sadly died following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

A report was received that a car and a motorcycle had been involved in a collision.

Officers attended the scene with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The male motorcyclist, aged 80, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but subsequently passed away.

As police carry out investigations, traffic disruption is expected between the Collin Road/Church Road and Douglas Road/Collin Road junctions, with the Ballynulto Road/Church Road junction also affected.

Traffic will be facilitated but delays are expected and motorists should leave more time for their journey.

The PSNI said: “We thank you for your patience as this work is carried out and would continue to ask anyone who was travelling in the Church Road area, on Sunday 7th May at around 10.20am, and witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 701 07/05/23.”